Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Announces Dividend of $1.00

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.9977 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.14.

TRMLF stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $40.23.

TRMLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

