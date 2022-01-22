Totally (LON:TLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Totally (LON:TLY) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.82) target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Totally in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Totally alerts:

Shares of TLY opened at GBX 34.25 ($0.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.44 million and a P/E ratio of 57.08. Totally has a 52 week low of GBX 25 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.50 ($0.61).

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.