Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 95.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

