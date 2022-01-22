Toncoin (TONCOIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.39 Billion

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and $10.57 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.78 or 0.00007792 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00052630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,473.61 or 0.06942617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00058974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,768.22 or 1.00389820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00054735 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

