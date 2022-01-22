Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Toll Brothers from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.21.

TOL stock opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.26. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,751,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Diker Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 30.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

