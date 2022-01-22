Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 24.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

NYSE TOL opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

