TOKPIE (TKP) Price Tops $0.0723 on Exchanges

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $9,900.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

