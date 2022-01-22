TokenPay (TPAY) Trading 4.9% Lower This Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, TokenPay has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $872,997.00 and approximately $137,373.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,388.05 or 0.99823973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00083900 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00021789 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00030543 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00423059 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

