Tobam Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 524.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 100,652 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,794,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period.

Shares of GDDY opened at $71.76 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.57.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The business had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GDDY. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,867 shares of company stock worth $2,717,702. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

