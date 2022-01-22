Tobam Acquires 205 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

ARE opened at $196.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.10. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.37 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

