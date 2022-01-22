Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) to report $26.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.84 million to $26.20 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full-year sales of $94.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.25 million to $95.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $112.89 million, with estimates ranging from $111.68 million to $114.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Third Coast Bancshares.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on TCBX shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

TCBX traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.36. 67,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,509. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

