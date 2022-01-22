Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $59,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $580.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $632.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.78.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

