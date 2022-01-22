The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 3.9% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $62,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $10.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,453,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,626,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $136.63 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.96. The firm has a market cap of $249.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.