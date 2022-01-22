The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437,598 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 272,970 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of TJX Companies worth $94,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE:TJX opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.