The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB) Insider Stuart Neil Warriner Buys 45,000 Shares

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB) insider Stuart Neil Warriner purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £55,800 ($76,135.90).

The Pebble Group stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.64) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 146.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Pebble Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169.87 ($2.32). The company has a market capitalization of £200.94 million and a PE ratio of 35.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.87) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.52) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

