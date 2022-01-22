The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives $63.17 Average PT from Brokerages

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.17.

LSXMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of -71.66 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,548,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,713,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,359,000 after purchasing an additional 192,721 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,722,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,259,000 after purchasing an additional 154,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,719,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,090,000 after acquiring an additional 82,253 shares in the last quarter. 28.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.