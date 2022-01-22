The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Kraft Heinz posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 85.56%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

