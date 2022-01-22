The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. 78,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,312. The company has a market capitalization of $565.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 394.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

