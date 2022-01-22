The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Target Price to $115.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $129.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDT. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.65.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.86. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.62%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.