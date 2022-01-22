The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €2.20 Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.50) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.64) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.98) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.40 ($3.86) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.30) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.95) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.79 ($3.17).

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.58 ($2.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €2.45 and a 200 day moving average of €2.40. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a 52 week high of €2.63 ($2.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

