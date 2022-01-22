The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.29.

Shares of GS opened at $343.91 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.62 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $115.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

