The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Price Target to $17.50

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.50 to $17.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zenvia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZENV opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Zenvia has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $20.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.33 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Zenvia will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter valued at $1,788,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Zenvia during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zenvia during the third quarter valued at about $1,721,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zenvia during the third quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zenvia during the third quarter valued at about $3,444,000. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zenvia Company Profile

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

