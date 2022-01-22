The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKIN shares. Cowen started coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $106,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $106,826,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 117.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,277 shares during the last quarter. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKIN stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,439,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,908. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.57 million. Analysts expect that Beauty Health will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

