TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TFFP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Shares of TFFP stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $163.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 274.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.