Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.06. 1,228,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,293. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Julie L. Anderson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.41 per share, for a total transaction of $241,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 26,697 shares of company stock worth $1,621,977. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,094 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

