Tether Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Tether has a total market capitalization of $78.30 billion and $82.30 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00053691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00063640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.45 or 0.07042414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,279.89 or 0.99708390 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00060655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 82,051,563,032 coins and its circulating supply is 78,251,766,151 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars.

