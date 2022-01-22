Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.97 and last traded at $11.91. Approximately 138,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 264,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92.

About Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

