Terra Price Tops $63.00 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $63.00 or 0.00177896 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $25.54 billion and approximately $4.88 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 823,296,174 coins and its circulating supply is 405,290,633 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.