Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. China Renaissance Securities cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.39. 13,826,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,876,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

