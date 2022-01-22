TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on T. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 price target (down from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.38.

Shares of T opened at C$29.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$24.93 and a 1-year high of C$30.06.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.31 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. TELUS’s payout ratio is 131.81%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

