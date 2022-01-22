Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TIKK opened at $2.91 on Friday. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a return on equity of 197.38% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. engages in the designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

