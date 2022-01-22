Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Trading 9.6% Higher

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.67. 3,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 397,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $921.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 18.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

