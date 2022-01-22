TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTGT. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

In other news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,398,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,026 shares of company stock valued at $12,141,798. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $79.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.08. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 118.78 and a beta of 0.87.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

