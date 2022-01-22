Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of GTLS opened at $120.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.92. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.65 and a 12-month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

