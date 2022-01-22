Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 5,933 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 22.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,997,000 after acquiring an additional 878,236 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 1,614.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,993 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,884,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,431,000 after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,422,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE OGE opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.79%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

