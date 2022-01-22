Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 22.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $128.88 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.60.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

