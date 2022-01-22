Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.08 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

NYSE:FR opened at $60.33 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average is $57.95.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

