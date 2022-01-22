TBH Global Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after acquiring an additional 641,108 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Vail Resorts by 608.8% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,179,000 after acquiring an additional 491,655 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 565.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,710,000 after acquiring an additional 310,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 67.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after acquiring an additional 282,220 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 684.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,433,000 after acquiring an additional 199,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTN opened at $279.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.24. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.41 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.67.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.