TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 14,770 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,770 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 298,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 533.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,075,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,779,000 after purchasing an additional 99,887 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 278,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 68,693 shares during the period.

CEF opened at $18.03 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

