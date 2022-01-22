TBH Global Asset Management LLC Invests $504,000 in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBUU. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,175,000 after buying an additional 942,398 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,187,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,121,000 after buying an additional 23,038 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,819,000 after buying an additional 186,177 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after buying an additional 279,406 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,447,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of MBUU opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.71. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

