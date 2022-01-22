TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Down to $35.59

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.59, but opened at $32.75. TaskUs shares last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 171,512 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.81 million. Analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

