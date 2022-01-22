Tadpole Finance (TAD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.03 Million

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $4.49 or 0.00013005 BTC on popular exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $2,129.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00050797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,325.88 or 0.06736054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00057666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,538.87 or 1.00029118 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003325 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

