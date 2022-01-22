T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $103.93

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $103.93 and last traded at $104.08, with a volume of 231335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.38.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.13 and its 200 day moving average is $126.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

