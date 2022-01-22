Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,649 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 104.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 339,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 173,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $3,533,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.89. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.