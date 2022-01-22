Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Raymond James

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.52. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,195 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 296,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 83,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

