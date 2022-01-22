Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, December 6th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 87 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of SSREY opened at $26.52 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

