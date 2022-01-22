Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,850,000 after purchasing an additional 467,143 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 76.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 804,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,851,000 after buying an additional 349,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,516,000 after buying an additional 194,297 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 102.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after buying an additional 167,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,139,000 after buying an additional 153,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $42.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.60. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $36.31 and a 52-week high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

