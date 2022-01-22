Swiss National Bank Has $4.26 Million Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at $219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,470,000 after acquiring an additional 355,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of HTLF opened at $51.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $175.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

