Swiss National Bank Has $3.69 Million Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 289,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $11.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.07. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $652.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.80 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

