Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GMS were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMS. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 142.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of GMS by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $486,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,262 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.50. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.01.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

